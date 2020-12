It might not be Christmas yet, but Publix is ready to give you a special gift.

It even comes all wrapped up and ready for your enjoyment.

Starting today, Publix has whole chicken tender subs on sale for just $6.99. That’s $2 off the regular price.

The sale is listed in the grocery store’s weekly ad.

You can take advantage of this deal now through Dec. 16.