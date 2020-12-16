Teen facing manslaughter charge after 2-year-old shot to death at Cocoa home

2-year-old shot to death at Cocoa home, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy is facing manslaughter with a firearm charge after a 2-year-old was shot to death in Cocoa on Monday, according to the police.

The Cocoa Police Department said the teen is being held for a minimum of 21 days while the State Attorney’s Office figures out how to proceed with the prosecution.

Police said the investigation showed around 7:30 a.m. Monday the 16-year-old and other teens went to a home on Owosso Street where they often stayed.

Investigators said the teens brought at least two guns with them.

Officers said after speaking with witnesses the 16-year-old found 2-year-old Brayden Howard handling a revolver.

Authorities said the 16-year-old grabbed the gun from the Howard and made sure it was not loaded.

Police said the teen was not familiar with the handling of the gun.

Investigators said the teen did not think the gun was load and ended up firing the weapon.

Officers said after the 2-year-old was shot all evidence and witness statements show the shooting was not intentional.

“He was extremely emotional and remorseful,” Detective Anthony Colombo said in a news release.

Authorities said after the shooting the teen ran toward his mom and she started to scream for help.

Officers said the first investigator on the scene started life-saving measures.

Neighbor Mark Barclay said he came outside to see what was going on.

“First thing I heard was all the screaming and I saw the baby laying on the ground and the mother screaming and yelling with blood all over her,” Barclay said on Monday.

Police said the 2-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

On Monday, investigators said the shooter and the victim are not related.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.