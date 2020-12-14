2-year-old shot to death at Cocoa home, police say.

COCOA, Fla. – A 2-year-old was shot and killed Monday at a home in Cocoa, police said.

The fatal shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Owosso Street in the Sunrise Village mobile home community.

[TRENDING: First doses of vaccine sent across US | OK if drivers can’t see out rear window? | Pilot killed in Fla. gyroscope crash]

Cocoa police said dispatchers received a call from a neighbor who reported someone was screaming and holding a small child who had been shot.

Officers arrived at the home and attempted life-saving measures before the boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation and detectives are currently interviewing witnesses to determine what happened.

According to witnesses, several male juveniles were at the home visiting a friend. One of the boys was “actively displaying a firearm when it discharged” and struck the toddler, police said.

All of the people fled the home after the shooting, but police said it does not appear the shooting was intentional.

An investigation is ongoing.