A 33-year-old motorcycle rider died Sunday night in a crash on State Road A1A in Cocoa Beach, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. on SR A1A near South 20th Street.

According the FHP crash report, the biker left the road for an unknown reason and hit a wall, ricocheting into a ditch.

The rider later died at a local hospital, troopers said.

No other details were immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.