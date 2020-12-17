Flagler County health officials share holiday COVID-19 testing schedule

FILE - In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Liza Collins, a travel nurse from Ville Platte, La., administers a COVID-19 test at the Rutherford County Health Department, in Murfreesboro, Tenn. As states rush to inoculate health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, only Tennessee has prioritized building its own emergency reserve of the coveted vaccine. The states initial shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that arrived Monday, Dec. 14, was not distributed for inoculation, so health care workers had to wait until the second shipment arrived days later. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County has announced changes to its COVID-19 testing schedule during the holidays.

According to a news release, the Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing three days a week starting Dec. 21 and resume testing five days a week on Jan. 4. The department will not offer any testing from Dec. 24-27 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

There are other locations throughout the county that will still provide testing at those times. Appointments are still required for Cattleman’s Hall and testing across from 120 Airport Road is on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 75 people, according to the release.

It’s important to note that patients will be given PCR tests, not rapid tests, and will get their results back in three to five days.

Below is the updated testing schedule for the holidays:

MONDAY, DEC. 21

9-11:45 AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

2:30-4 PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for the tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

Free flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

TUESDAY, DEC. 22

9-11:45 AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

2:30-4 PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for the tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

Free flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

9-11:45 AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

2:30-4 PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for the tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

Free flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

THURSDAY, DEC. 24, FRIDAY, DEC. 25, SATURDAY, DEC. 26 & SUNDAY, DEC. 27– No Health Department testing

MONDAY DEC. 28

9-11:45 AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

2:30-4 PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for the tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

Free flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

TUESDAY, DEC. 29

9-11:45 AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

2:30 to 4PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for the tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

Free flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

9 to 11:45AM

Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds

150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell

Free flu shot with COVID test

WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT

2:30 to 4PM

Flagler County Health Department ANNEX

Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for the tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)

Free flu shot with COVID test

DRIVE THROUGH