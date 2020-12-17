Flagler County health officials share holiday COVID-19 testing schedule

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County has announced changes to its COVID-19 testing schedule during the holidays.
According to a news release, the Health Department will offer COVID-19 testing three days a week starting Dec. 21 and resume testing five days a week on Jan. 4. The department will not offer any testing from Dec. 24-27 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.
[TRENDING: 250,000 chickens killed in fire | SpaceX launch to bring sonic booms | New stimulus could mean $600 direct payment]
There are other locations throughout the county that will still provide testing at those times. Appointments are still required for Cattleman’s Hall and testing across from 120 Airport Road is on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 75 people, according to the release.
It’s important to note that patients will be given PCR tests, not rapid tests, and will get their results back in three to five days.
Below is the updated testing schedule for the holidays:
MONDAY, DEC. 21
9-11:45 AM
Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds
150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell
Free flu shot with COVID test
WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT
2:30-4 PM
Flagler County Health Department ANNEX
Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for the tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)
Free flu shot with COVID test
DRIVE THROUGH
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
9-11:45 AM
Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds
150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell
Free flu shot with COVID test
WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT
2:30-4 PM
Flagler County Health Department ANNEX
Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for the tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)
Free flu shot with COVID test
DRIVE THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
9-11:45 AM
Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds
150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell
Free flu shot with COVID test
WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT
2:30-4 PM
Flagler County Health Department ANNEX
Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for the tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)
Free flu shot with COVID test
DRIVE THROUGH
THURSDAY, DEC. 24, FRIDAY, DEC. 25, SATURDAY, DEC. 26 & SUNDAY, DEC. 27– No Health Department testing
MONDAY DEC. 28
9-11:45 AM
Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds
150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell
Free flu shot with COVID test
WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT
2:30-4 PM
Flagler County Health Department ANNEX
Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for the tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)
Free flu shot with COVID test
DRIVE THROUGH
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
9-11:45 AM
Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds
150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell
Free flu shot with COVID test
WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT
2:30 to 4PM
Flagler County Health Department ANNEX
Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for the tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)
Free flu shot with COVID test
DRIVE THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
9 to 11:45AM
Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds
150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell
Free flu shot with COVID test
WALK UP BY APPOINTMENT
2:30 to 4PM
Flagler County Health Department ANNEX
Lot across from 120 Airport Road (look for the tent on way to High Jackers Restaurant)
Free flu shot with COVID test
DRIVE THROUGH