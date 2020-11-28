COVID-19 testing demand continues in Florida during holiday weekend

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Medical Director Todd Husty said even though we’re seeing an increase in COVID-19 testing after the Thanksgiving holiday, he doesn’t believe our positive cases will go up.

“When we see an increase in testing it’s usually due to the worried and now it’s the required also,” Dr. Husty said.

Cars lined up at Orange County’s Barnett Park on Saturday as more and more people are getting tested after the holiday. The county was forced to shut down the testing site early on Friday due to demand.

There were also long wait times at the Orange County Convention Center. On Friday officials said the site conducted more than 1,900 swab tests.

Dr. Husty said some people getting tested may be doing it for peace of mind after spending Thanksgiving with family.

“People are probably a little worried because they had their family get-togethers and much fun as that is, it’s still a cause for concern so they’re just worried,” Dr. Husty said.

He adds others may need to get a test so they can travel.

But overall, Dr. Husty said just because we’re seeing an increase in testing doesn’t mean we’ll see more positive cases. He said we’re seeing a slight decrease in our positivity rate.

“Well, that would make sense if it’s worried and required. They don’t actually think they’re sick. In fact, they don’t think they’re sick. They just want to prove it,” he said.

Dr. Husty said if you’re showing symptoms, you should get tested and quarantine for 14 days. But he adds that may not be necessary just because you celebrated Thanksgiving with family.

“If you were at a large gathering or a large family gathering, 10, 20 people and nobody was ill, I’d wait until symptoms,” Dr. Husty said. “I’d be careful about being around people because you may have had an exposure, but it’s not necessarily strict quarantine.”