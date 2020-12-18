Man who pistol-whipped Tavares store worker while wearing ‘Security’ hoodie arrested, police say

TAVARES, Fla. – A man who pistol-whipped a store employee during an armed robbery last week has been taken into custody, according to the Tavares Police Department.

Police said Ahmad Isham was wearing a black hoodie with the word “Security” printed on it when he went to Dora Discount Beverage around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 8 and hit a store employee on the head with a handgun.

Authorities released a surveillance image taken near the store around the time of the attack in hopes of identifying the culprit.

On Friday, deputies in Marion County took Isham into custody on charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and grand theft.

“This violent offender is now behind bars where he belongs and hopefully for a long time,” police said.