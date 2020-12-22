8-year-old makes sure kids in need in Volusia County get gifts Christmas morning

Leo Sanclemente,8, was only thinking about other children this Christmas and wanted to make sure they had presents under the tree.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Leo Sanclemente,8, was only thinking about other children this Christmas and wanted to make sure they had presents under the tree.

“It makes me sad that they don’t have what we have,” Sanclemente said.

Sanclemente’s mother, Chloe Howard said her son has a big heart and always wants to help people. She said he wanted to give presents to kids at Hope Place, a transitional shelter for families and a place that his father helped create.

“We were having dinner and planning on getting a toy like we do every year for a needy child. He said I wish we could do Christmas for all the kids at Hope Place,” said Chloe Howard, mother.

The family decided to create Kids Four Kids Toy Drive and rallied up family, friends, and local businesses to help purchase brand new toys for the 83 children who live at the shelter. Sanclemente, his two cousins, and his best friend loaded the bags of presents onto a box truck and delivered the gifts on Friday.

“A lot of other kids didn’t know what was happening and we’re like you’re getting Christmas,” said Sanclemente.

Hope Place told News 6 that each child will now receive 20 Christmas gifts thanks to Sanclemente’s toy drive.

“He had a dream of eight families. He didn’t realize how many families we have and after realizing how many families we had, it grew. It grew overwhelmingly, so we’re very appreciative,” said Surbrina Thayer, Facility Manager.

The eight-year-old said Kids Four Kids Toy Drive will now be an annual tradition and hopes it’ll catch on in other states.

“A lot of kids you know, watching this at home, I want to encourage them to give Christmas to other kids,” he said. “It made me feel great that not just us are going to have a normal Christmas, that these kids are going to have the same.”

Sanclemente said he’ll be at Hope Place on Christmas to watch all the kids open their presents.