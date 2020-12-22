Home for the holidays: Florida’s Keyontae Johnson to be released from hospital

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – After spending more than a week in the hospital, the University of Florida’s Keyontae Johnson is heading home just in time for Christmas, the basketball player’s family said in an update on Tuesday.

“Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital. We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family,” the Johnsons wrote in their update.

Johnson has been recovering at UF Health in Gainesville since he collapsed during a game against Florida State University on Dec. 12.

The college basketball star awoke from a medically-induced coma last week and has been sharing news about his progress periodically since the incident took place.

According to the student athlete’s family, it’s still not clear what caused the Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year to crumple to the floor as teams came out of a timeout early in the game.

The Gator’s family said they appreciate the support they’ve received while Johnson works to recover and health officials work to determine the cause of the collapse.

“Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work,” the family wrote in the update.

They said they plan to share more details about Johnson’s health as soon as they learn more.

“We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others,” the Johnsons said. “When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving.”

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer.

Prior to his release, Johnson shared an update on Instagram from his hospital room on Friday.

“Hey everybody. First and foremost, I would like to thank God, I know you all have been saying your prayers out,” he said.

Johnson ended the video with a Gator Chomp while cheering “Go Gators.”

“To my Gator nation and UF athletic family, I just want to thank you for all the prayers that you all gave out to me,” Johnson said.

In the post, Johnson said thank you to doctors, medical staff and UF Nation.