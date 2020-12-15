Florida’s Keyontae Johnson out of coma, talking to fellow Gators, team says

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks on during during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marshall in Gainesville, Fla. Johnson, the Southeastern Conference's preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday, Dec. 1`2, 2020. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators had no immediate update on his condition. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson is now in stable condition, according to the team.

Johnson was in critical but stable condition after collapsing during a game against Florida State University on Saturday. Reports on Monday said the student-athlete was in a medically-induced coma.

“Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health,” Gators Men’s Basketball team wrote in a press release Tuesday.

The Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year is being treated at UF Health in Gainesville.

University officials said Johnson spoke with his teammates on FaceTime.

“We feel so much love and support from everyone and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received through these past several days,” the team said in a statement.

Team officials said they are working closely with Johnson’s doctors.

“We will continue to share updates about Keyontae’s health and progress. We have seen how much people love and care for him,” the team wrote.

This past summer, Johnson had tested positive for COVID-19.

At the moment it is not known what caused Johnson to collapse, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The Gators were scheduled to play against North Florida on Wednesday.

The makeup date for the game has not been announced at this time.