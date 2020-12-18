‘Thank you for all the prayers:’ Florida’s Keyontae Johnson shares update from hospital room

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida’s Keyontae Johnson shared an update on Instagram from his hospital room on Friday.

“Hey everybody. First and foremost, I would like to thank God, I know you all have been saying your prayers out,” he said.

Johnson ended the video with a Gator Chomp while cheering “Go Gators.”

“To my Gator nation and UF athletic family, I just want to thank you for all the prayers that you all gave out to me,” Johnson said.

In the post, Johnson said thank you to doctors, medical staff and UF Nation.

On Tuesday, Johnson was listed in stable condition.

He was initially in critical but stable condition after collapsing during a game against Florida State University on Saturday. Reports on Monday said the student-athlete was in a medically-induced coma.

“Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health,” Gators Men’s Basketball team wrote in a press release Tuesday.

The Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year is being treated at UF Health in Gainesville.

University officials said Johnson spoke with his teammates on FaceTime on Tuesday.

“We feel so much love and support from everyone and we’re beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received through these past several days,” the team said in a statement.

Team officials said they are working closely with Johnson’s doctors.

“We will continue to share updates about Keyontae’s health and progress. We have seen how much people love and care for him,” the team wrote.

During the summer, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19.

At the moment it is not known what caused Johnson to collapse, according to a report from the Associated Press.