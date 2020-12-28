Arrest made in fatal shooting at Derbyshire Park basketball court

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a 19-year-old man as he was playing basketball at Derbyshire Park last month has been taken into custody, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said Arrington Turner, 21, was arrested Monday in Port Orange.

Turner had been wanted since the shooting on Nov. 30. Records show the victim, John Phillips, was playing basketball at the park when Turner approached, fired multiple shots at him then ran away.

Phillips died at an area hospital not long after the shooting.

The men didn’t exchange any words before the gunfire but Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the shooting may have stemmed from an argument about a woman.

Turner is facing a second-degree murder charge.