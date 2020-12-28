Missing Sumter County man might have been picked up from side of road

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing man who hasn’t been seen in weeks may have been picked up by someone in a truck while walking along the roadside, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Dale Bearse, 63, was last seen Dec. 13 at his home in the area of County Road 656-H in Croom-A-Coochee. He was reported missing on Dec. 22.

Bearse uses a walker and was possibly seen getting picked up from the side of the road by someone in a red Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone who has seen Bearse is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-569-1600 or Detective Pamela Warren at 352-569-1701. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.