Osceola County begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution days before 2021

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – KISSIMMEE, Fla. – After being left out of first-round Pfizer vaccines for COVID-19, Osceola County residents will finally be able to get vaccinated with Moderna’s version of the coronavirus-fighting drug.

Qualified Osceola residents, call (407) 343-2000 to schedule a vaccine appointment.

The news left some residents overjoyed. “Yay! I’m all in,” Betty Fenner, 79, told News 6. “I’m going to go away for the weekend!”

Fenner, a longtime Osceola resident, and teacher for more than 50 years has taken up virtual schooling to stay busy during the pandemic.

“It has been hard on a lot of my students who are trying to balance work and school and taking care of their kids.”

Most counties had been limited doses to healthcare professionals and seniors in assisted living facilities, but a recent executive order from Gov. Ron Desantis expanded the eligible vaccine groups to include all seniors over 65 years and older.

But with a limited supply of vaccines, merely hundreds of doses, the county is limiting the available vaccinations to seniors 65 years and older, like Fenner, and healthcare professionals.

“I know there are others that need the vaccine more than I do. I trust our county to do things in the right way, and I believe they will,” Fenner said.

Qualified residents must call Osceola’s Dept. of Health to schedule a vaccine appointment.

“They will go through some prompts and talk to a person over the phone to make sure they qualify,” DOH spokesperson Jeremy Lanier told News 6′s Merris Badcock. “We are scheduling vaccinations by appointment to make it as easiest as possible for our residents to come and receive their vaccinations.”

And for those who do not yet qualify for a vaccine, Lanier is reminding folks to hang in there just a little bit longer. “The vaccine is one prong in our arsenal,” Lanier told News 6′s Merris Badcock. “This cannot be a time for us to let down our guard. We need to make sure we adhere to all the CDC guidelines.”

Something 64-year-old Charlene Lackney of Osceola County is going to have to do.

“A lot of my friends are 65 and older and they definitely need to get the vaccine because they have been keeping themselves in quarantine. I need it because I have a lot of grandchildren. I have grandchildren in California and I have to keep canceling my plane reservations because we are just not sure what is going on there.”

