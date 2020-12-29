Volusia announces first vaccine event for people over 65

A container of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the United Memorial Medical Center on December 21, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Vaccinations in the U.S. began last week with healthcare workers, with at least 556,000 doses reportedly administered. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County will begin inoculating people 65 and older on Jan. 4 at a drive-thru vaccination event, with more dates to come.

The county has been vaccinating healthcare workers as well as those in long-term care facilities but will begin with the third vaccine priority group, people 65 and older, next week.

The first drive-through vaccination clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 4-5 at Daytona Stadium at 3917 LPGA Blvd.

There are no appointments necessary but vaccine supply is limited and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis. The county did not say how many doses it will have at the first event. The vaccinations are free.

Those who come to the stadium for a vaccine must bring a photo ID. Individuals also will be required to complete a medical screening form and sign an informed consent form before receiving a vaccination.

Only the Moderna vaccine, which requires a second dose 28 days after the first shot, will be provided at this initial community vaccination event. DOH-Volusia will return to this location in 28 days to offer the second dose to those who are due.

Prior to receiving a vaccination, individuals will receive a Moderna Fact Sheet on the Emergency Use Authorization and information on what to expect during and after the injection. Individuals are encouraged to contact their primary care provider with questions about whether they should receive the vaccine before presenting to a vaccination site.

After receiving a vaccination, recipients will be required to remain on site for 15-30 minutes for medical monitoring.

Future vaccination dates in several locations across the county will be based on vaccine availability. Updates on those can be found at Volusia.org/coronavirus.

For vaccination plans from other Central Florida counties, click or tap here.

The vaccine is not expected to be available to the general population, including younger residents or non-frontline workers, until late spring.

