Silver alert issued for missing Lake County woman with dementia

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A silver alert has been issued for a Leesburg woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her home late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 77-year-old Donna Fairweather left her home on Kings Boulevard at about 4:30 p.m. wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

She was driving her black Kia Soul bearing Florida license plate number LCHX28. Deputies said her debit card was used in the Bunnell area on Wednesday and it’s possible she could still be in Marion County.

Fairweather suffers from dementia, kidney disease and other ailments.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.