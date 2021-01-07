$980 million reasons to buy lottery tickets this week

Since no one was able to win Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing or Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, there’s a lot of money up for grabs this weekend.

Friday’s Mega Millions lottery jackpot climbed to nearly half a billion dollars. The jump in winnings is thanks in part to no one matching all winning numbers.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot jumped to at least $470 million.

Officials say this Powerball jackpot could be the 10th largest prize in the game’s history and the highest it’s been since March of 2019.

With Mega Millions increasing Thursday to $510 million and $470 million in Powerball, nearly $1 billion is up for grabs between the two lottery jackpots.

