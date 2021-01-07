Person, dog found dead in Hunter’s Creek house fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person and a dog were found dead Thursday afternoon during a house fire in Hunter’s Creek, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

The fire was reported at about noon on the 4600 block of Chalfont Drive.

Crews arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the home and began their work to extinguish the fire. Records show once the fire was knocked down, a person was pulled from the home.

It’s not known how the victim died.

Firefighters have not said what caused the flames