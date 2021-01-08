Orlando VA to host COVID-19 vaccine event for veterans 75 and older

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Lake Nona will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday for veterans 75 and older who receive care at the VA.

The event is open to veterans 75 years and older who receive care from the VA and have not received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

[TRENDING: 4 die in Capitol revolt | What you need to know about stimulus check | How to get the vaccine in Fla.]

Vaccines will be available by appointment as well as open to walk-ins, as supply allows. To schedule a vaccination appointment veterans can call 407-631-0499 between Monday- Friday from 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. or leave a voicemail during non-business hours.

The clinic runs from Jan. 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13800 Veterans Way, Orlando. The vaccine clinic will be on the fourth floor auditorium.

Veterans also must be able to return to the Orlando VA for a second dose in 21 days.

According to a news release, the Orlando VA Medical Center will notify additional groups of veterans about vaccine events as more supplies arrive.