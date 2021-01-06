INTERACTIVE MAP: COVID-19 vaccine sites in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is increasing its coronavirus vaccine distribution which began in the last week of 2020, as counties add more vaccine sites.

In early January, Florida was vaccinating three priority groups: Health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents and people 65 or older. The health care group includes people who work outside hospitals, including EMTs and paramedics as well as Florida Department of Health staff. Hospitals can also elect to vaccinate ill patients with pre-existing conditions.

Florida was allocated 1.15 million COVID-19 vaccine shots as of Jan. 6, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To best track vaccinations, News 6 made an interactive map of all the sites around Central Florida’s 10 county region. For a full list of sites and how to register for an appointment, check this story.

Ad

The map will be updated as new sites open. Be sure to check their “status” as appointments have been filling up within minutes. For details on each site click on the dot in the map.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.