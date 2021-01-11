UCF to administer provide initial COVID-19 vaccines this week

The University of Central Florida has announced that it will begin to administer an initial 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers and to faculty, staff and students who are 65 or older this week.

The no-cost vaccine will be given in person with a scheduled appointment at Student Health Services, located at 4098 Libra Drive at the main campus.

This is a two-dose vaccine, and upon completion of the first dose, the university will provide instructions for scheduling a second dose in the recommended three weeks.