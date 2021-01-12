New video shows men wanted for questioning in fatal shooting near UCF

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can identify two men who they believe might know something about a fatal shooting that happened near the campus of the University of Central Florida.

Deputies posted a new video online Tuesday showing a second person of interest in the death of 23-year-old Jesus Calle. They previously shared surveillance photos of one of the men they are looking to question, along with a car that may be involved.

OCSO detectives would like to talk to this person, who they believe might have information about the 1/3/21 shooting death of 23-year-old Jesus Armando Calle at an apartment complex on University Blvd.

Do you know him? Call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-8477 or OCSO at 407-836-4357. pic.twitter.com/MP4M0PCxLE — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 3, 2021

Calle was shot and killed on Jan. 3 at the Plaza on University apartments on University Boulevard. UCF police said he was not a student at the school.

Investigators have not given any possible motive for the shooting or said anything about a possible suspect.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the two men in the video to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.