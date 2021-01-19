Volusia County Schools to offer COVID-19 vaccine to employees 65 and older

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County Public Schools announced the district will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to employees 65 and older.

The district said the vaccinations will be by appointment only.

School officials said eligible employees will be contacted through their district email with a designated appointment time and location.

Employees will be asked to show the email at the vaccine site.

The district is asking employees to print out the email or take a screenshot of it on their phone to show at the appointment.

The vaccines are optional and will begin Jan. 21, according to the district.

More than 965,000 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Florida and nearly 21,000 people have received their first shot in Volusia County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The President of Volusia Educators Elizabeth Albert said she is working to ensure all teachers will be next in line to get the vaccine.

Several school districts in the state have asked Gov. DeSantis to let all teachers be next in line to get the vaccine.