Johnny Thomas, 17, was last seen Jan. 5 (Port Orange Police Department)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Port Orange police are working to locate a missing 17-year-old boy.

Police say Johnny Thomas has been missing since Jan. 5. He was last seen at Spruce Creek High School.

Thomas is described as a Black male standing nearly 6 ft. tall and weighing 140 pounds, according to authorities. He also has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Higham at 386-506-5894 or khigham@port-orange.org.