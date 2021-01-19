Toddler, man killed in crash with garbage truck in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old man and a 2-year-old are dead after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they crashed into a garbage truck.

The two victims were passengers in a pick-up truck that was traveling along County Road 328 around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to an FHP report.

Troopers say a 40-year-old woman was behind the wheel with her seatbelt on and didn’t see the garbage truck that was parked in the roadway. She struck the garbage truck, which sent both vehicles spinning into the roadway, according to investigators. Both ended up in the middle of County Road 328, blocking both lanes of traffic.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to troopers. The man in the passenger seat and the 2-year-old child died at the scene. Troopers say they were not wearing seatbelts.

Authorities add the two trash collectors were not hurt and avoided the crash.