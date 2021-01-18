Fatal crash closes westbound SR 520 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of State Road 520 is shut down in Brevard County due to a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place Monday afternoon near SR 520 and Cox Road.

All westbound lanes of SR 520 were shut down following the crash, according to troopers.

Details on what caused the crash or how many people were involved in it have not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.