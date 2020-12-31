Pedestrian struck and killed on US 1 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old man from Mims was fatally hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 1 Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers responded to the crash at U.S. 1 near Latimar Street around 11:40 p.m.

[TRENDING: How to get vaccine in Florida | Map: Navigating the Convention Center vaccine site | Most prolific serial killer dies]

According to the crash report, the 25-year-old was either walking in or near the left northbound lane on U.S. 1 when he was struck by a pickup. The truck was driving north on U.S. 1 in the left lane and the left front of the pickup hit the man, according to the report.

The victim was taken to Parrish Hospital where he died, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.