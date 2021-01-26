President Biden thinks US is on pace for herd immunity in 2021. Here’s what that means

President Joe Biden believes that the U.S. could reach herd immunity by the summer.

The president made this assertion Monday as he upped his goal for vaccinations within his first 100 days in office from 100 million to 150 million.

“But it’s going to be a logistical challenge that exceeds anything we’ve ever tried in this country,” Biden said. “But I think we can do that. I feel confident that by summer we’re going to be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity and increasing the access for people who aren’t on the first, on the list, all the way going down to children and how we deal with that.”

The term herd immunity is one that’s been thrown around a lot during the pandemic, becoming the source of some controversy when it comes to how the coronavirus has been handled.

Herd immunity, also called population immunity, is the indirect protection from an infectious disease that happens when a population is immune, either through vaccination or immunity developed through a previous infection, according to the World Health Organization. Put more simply, as more people are protected from a disease, it becomes harder for it to spread from person to person.

The controversy comes in two ways. First, there has been disagreement over how the U.S. should reach herd immunity.

Some have pushed a theory of herd immunity through infection. It’s an approach taken by Sweden, which issued few restrictions on its population while still advocating masks and social distancing. Many health leaders have criticized the plan as dangerous and ineffective.

Former President Donald Trump appeared to believe in this strategy, talking about it during a town hall event during the 2020 presidential campaign.

“We’re going to be OK. And it is going away. And it’s probably going to go away now a lot faster because of the vaccine, it would go away without the vaccine,” Trump said.

When asked to clarify whether Trump meant the virus would go away without a vaccine he added, “Sure, over a period of time. Sure, with time it goes... And you’ll develop, you’ll develop like a herd mentality. It’s going to be, it’s going to be herd developed, and that’s going to happen, that will all happen.”

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany later stated, “Herd immunity (is) not a policy of the White House.”

The WHO has come out strongly against this type of herd immunity, advocating for a vaccination strategy instead.

“Allowing a dangerous virus that we don’t fully understand to run free is simply unethical,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “It’s not an option.”

The WHO points to the fact that while most people who get infected with COVID-19 develop an immune response, it is unknown how long that immunity lasts. The organization adds little is also known about the long-term health impacts of the disease for those who experience severe cases.

The other controversial issue when it comes to herd immunity is what percentage of the population needs immunity before herd immunity is reached.

Early estimates put the range at 60% to 70%, but that was based on early data from China and Italy, according to reporting from The New York Times. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admits that it is not known what percentage of people would need to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19.

The WHO points out those percentages can vary from disease to disease. For measles, which is thought to be the most infectious disease, that threshold is a 95% vaccination rate, which then protects the remaining 5% who are not vaccinated. The WHO also gives polio as an example, which requires 80% of the population to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

Both the WHO and the CDC continue to research herd immunity for COVID-19 and say they will provide more information on the subject as it becomes available.