Florida now has 92 cases of COVID-19 variant

Florida now has 92 cases of the COVID-19 variant, according to the CDC.

The CDC reports there are 293 cases of the COVID-19 variant in the country.

Florida has the most cases of the variant in the country, California has the second most with 92 cases.

Health officials said the B.1.1.7 variant has emerged with an unusually large number of mutations.

The variant spreads more easily and quickly, according to health officials.

The variant is most prevalent in London and was first spotted in September of 2020.

On Jan. 18 the CDC reported 46 cases of the variant, on Jan.7 health officials reported 22 cases.