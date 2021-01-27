66ºF

Amazon, Lake County host vaccine event

Drive-thru event in Groveland fills up fast

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

GROVELAND, Fla. – Amazon and the Florida Department of Health-Lake County will administer vaccines to seniors on Wednesday.

Vaccinations will take place via drive-thru on a first come, first served basis at the Amazon distribution site in Groveland, which reached capacity about 20 minutes before the event began.

Participants must be 65 and older and will have to present a valid Florida driver’s license or a Florida Identification Card for proof of residence.

Vaccinations begin at 8 a.m.

