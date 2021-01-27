Amazon, Lake County host vaccine event

GROVELAND, Fla. – Amazon and the Florida Department of Health-Lake County will administer vaccines to seniors on Wednesday.

Vaccinations will take place via drive-thru on a first come, first served basis at the Amazon distribution site in Groveland, which reached capacity about 20 minutes before the event began.

Participants must be 65 and older and will have to present a valid Florida driver’s license or a Florida Identification Card for proof of residence.

Vaccinations begin at 8 a.m.

Parking lot is full outside Amazon facility in Groveland. Seniors getting vaccines at this site this morning.



First come first served. Officials say once capacity is reached — they will cut off the line. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/9aqDsX1enr — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) January 27, 2021