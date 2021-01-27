COVID-19 ‘vaccine pod’ coming to Kissimmee

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, 82-year-old Brian Pinker receives the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Sam Foster at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England. The European Unions dispute with AstraZeneca has intensified with the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker denying the EUs assertion that it had pulled out of talks on vaccine supplies. AstraZeneca said that it still planned to meet with EU officials in Brussels later in the day. The talks will be the third in as many days. AstraZeneca says the figures in its contract with the EU were targets that couldnt be met because of problems in rapidly expanding production capacity. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – In an effort to continue to vaccinate seniors first, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday the state is now trying to target senior living communities, with Central Florida marked as the next stop.

On Thursday, health care workers will be at Solivita retirement community in Kissimmee to administer doses of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the governor.

DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at Sun City Center Community Hall in Hillsborough County. The governor elaborated that the state is working to partner with communities that have a significant elderly population to bring these so-called “vaccine pods” to the area. He called the pods the next step after targeting long-term care facilities.

Though he confirmed a vaccine pod would be in Osceola County, he did not disclose any other details.

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County is currently only offering doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church in Kissimmee. The county opened appointments for people to receive their first dose Tuesday. All the slots have since been filled.

