Flagler County puts new vaccine appointments on hold while moving to state system

Flagler County vaccinates health care workers who were told they can’t get the COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: Homer Salcedo/WKMG)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County announced on its website Tuesday it is putting new vaccine appointments on hold as it moves to the state’s new appointment system.

The county says it is working with the state to assist in the launch of Florida’s new appointment system. That system will be available no later than Feb. 8, according to officials.

[TRENDING: Great white shark bites boat in Florida | Orange County deputy’s TikTok videos under investigation | Governor touts vaccine rollout]

In the meantime, appointments are no longer available online. The county says it will now prioritize the more than 10,000 people already on a callback list before additional appointments are made available.

Officials say a new phone number will be provided when the state’s appointment system is up and running.

Flagler County has more information on its COVID-19 response here.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.