Multiple lanes closed on eastbound I-4, expect delays

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers taking part in the morning commute found themselves at a standstill on I-4 Wednesday morning.

According to traffic safety expert Trooper Steve, the delay is on eastbound I-4 as you approach Lake Mary Boulevard in Seminole County.

Traffic cameras show multiple lanes blocked and several emergency crew vehicles at the scene.

Trooper Steve said heavy equipment was brought to the area so the cleanup process should be done quickly.

Drivers should expect delays or choose an alternate route as they approach the area.