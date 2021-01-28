91-year-old preps field for Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. – Preparations are underway at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV.

One of the workers responsible for making sure the field is ready for the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs is George Toma.

The 91-year-old has served as the groundskeeper for every Super Bowl.

Toma says his son, Ryan, will also be in Tampa for the big game. He has attended every Super Bowl with his father since he was an infant.