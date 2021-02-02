’Excited and humbled;’ Orlando man part of team working Super Bowl LV

ORLANDO, Fla. – He says it’s all about the side hustle. Renai Carter lives in Orlando and he’s got a ticket to Super Bowl LV.

“I’m in shock... I’m just in shock,” said Carter.

Carter said he won’t be in the stands as a spectator, but a part of the gameday staff and it’s going to be a long shift.

“I’ll be working from 5:30 in the morning to 11 at night. I’m very excited and humbled,” said Carter.

So how did he score the gig? Outside of his fulltime job, Carter works for a contractor that staffs games for the Orlando Magic and bowl games at Camping World Stadium. He said he got an email from the company about a job opportunity for the Super Bowl that he couldn’t pass up.

“I’ve been a Bucs fan since ’96 so I’m super excited to cheer on the Bucs. It will be my first game at Raymond James Stadium ... when I score, I score big,” said Carter.

Carter said he and others who will be working at the game attended orientation and had to undergo training. This Super Bowl is unlike any other due to the pandemic. He’ll have to monitor the crowds, making sure they’re following certain guidelines like social distancing and wearing a mask at all times.

“We have to follow protocol, making sure they’re having masks on at all times, and if they’re eating, making sure they are actually eating and not pretending just to remove their mask.” said Carter. “That may be challenging because some people may not want to wear their masks, but that’s how we’re able to have games right now.”

Carter said he won’t know exactly what he’ll be doing until gameday, but it will be in the guest services department.

“I’m a team player, so whatever they want me to do I’ll do it. Just being there is an awesome opportunity,” said Carter.

Before working the game, Carter, and other workers in Orlando will have to meet at Camping World Stadium early Sunday morning, to go through a health screening. If they pass the screening, they’ll ride in a shuttle to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.