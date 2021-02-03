Lowe’s taking reservations for Valentine’s dates

There’s nothing to test a relationship like a renovation project and Lowe’s is looking to give that idea a romantic twist.

The hardware store is hoping couples can look past home improvement and enjoy “A Night of Lowemance.”

[TRENDING: How to get a vaccine in Fla. | Wanted: Man accused of shooting at detective | Cops: Fla. man decapitated hamster]

Couples in select metro areas Lowe’s has deemed America’s most romantic cities can make reservations through Sunday for date nights at certain stores. A few Florida stores have been named, click here to see if a store is in your area.

Ad

Fifty couples will win an after-hour in-store experience which includes painting, a huge canvas, and the opportunity to toss some colors around.

Those who made a reservation but didn’t win the paint extravaganza can participate in a virtual event on Feb. 13.

Love-struck home renovators can enter the contest here, or sign up for the virtual event.