Orlando law office giving away free divorce for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day might be looking a little different for your marriage this year and that’s OK because an Orlando law office wants to help make the process a little easier with this unusual contest.

The Law Office of Erin Morse is giving one soon-to-be former couple a free divorce.

“We at the Law Office of Erin Morse understand that 2020 had a negative impact on everyone’s lives. The Coronavirus took jobs, social interaction, homes and for some life itself. As our world slowly continues to rebuild, The Law Office of Erin Morse would like to offer some help,” a news release said.

The contest terms and conditions provided by The Law Office of Erin Morse are as follows:

Both the Petitioner and Respondent (husband and wife) must agree to an Uncontested Dissolution of Marriage.

Parties must be a current residents of Florida.

All property division, assets, child custody and child support issues must be agreed upon by both parties prior to the acceptance of the prize.

To enter, participants will need to submit a written story or video of why they and their spouse need to get divorced. Submissions must be submitted to the email below no later than Friday, February 12, 2021. Winners will be announced on Legal Morse of Action Podcast live Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6:00 p.m. Winners must comment during the Podcast to claim their prize. All stories will be kept confidential.

All submissions must include up-to-date contact information, including address, telephone and email.

No purchase necessary.

One entry per couple.

The Law Office of Erin Morse will cover attorney fees. Any third-party fees must be covered by the winners (i.e., process server, court cost, filing fees, parenting course, etc.)

“Valentine’s Day is meant to spend time and celebrate your love with that special someone in your life. But for some, this celebration is not possible,” a law office official said.

To enter the contest, entries must be submitted by email to patricio@mores-firm.com using the subject line Valentine’s Day by Friday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. EST.

If you find your marriage coming to an end, this contest might help soften the blow.