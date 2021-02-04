1 dead after shooting during family disturbance in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – One person is dead after a shooting during a family disturbance in Ormond Beach, according to police.

The Ormond Beach Police Department said around 6 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a disturbance on Bluebird Lane in the Hidden Hills subdivision.

This is just north of Granada Boulevard and one mile east of Interstate 95.

Police said the disturbance involved three family members.

Investigators said at some point during the disturbance shots were fired.

Authorities said one of the family members called 911.

Officers said two people were secured at the scene and one person was pronounced dead.

Police said there is no threat to the community.