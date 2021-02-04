Advisory issued to drivers in Marion County due to 1,130-acre prescribed burn

An advisory was issued to drivers in Marion County due to a 1,130-acre prescribed burn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An advisory was issued to drivers in Marion County due to a 1,130-acre prescribed burn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the prescribed burn is in the area of State Road 121 and County Road 337.

Officials said this could impact visibility Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

[TRENDING: How to get a vaccine in Fla. | Wanted: Man accused of shooting at detective | Cops: Fla. man decapitated hamster]

Troopers asked drivers to travel slower in this area and to utilize low beam headlights in order to adapt to the change in weather conditions.