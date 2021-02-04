‘Donald J. Trump Week’ officially declared in this Central Florida city

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. Former President Trump has named two lawyers to his impeachment defense team, one day after it was revealed that the former president had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The first week of February has been declared “Donald J. Trump Week” in Frostproof, Florida.

City officials voted in favor of the proclamation, declaring Feb. 1-6 in honor of the former president, according to Fox 10.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini showed his support on his Facebook page, saying, “Good to be in the City of Frostproof tonight to speak in favor of a Proclamation declaring this week ‘Donald Trump Week.’ First city in the nation to do this!”

The city of Frostproof Facebook page showed a photo of the meeting agenda, which listed the proclamation as an item up for discussion at its city council meeting Monday.

Frostproof Mayor Jon Albert proposed the proclamation, saying “(we) praised Trump’s accomplishments over his four years in office, and pointed out that he received 76% of the vote in Frostproof during the 2020 election,” according to Fox 10.