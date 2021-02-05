How Florida leaders are keeping COVID-19 vaccines secure

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said security for the coronavirus vaccine is something they had planned for since day one.

Harris said the county officials had considered how the vaccine would be stored and delivered, down to the route drivers would take.

The vaccine goes into a locked room.

The locked room has a camera and an alarm.

Harris said the actual freezer itself is also equipped with an alarm system.

Harris told News 6 the county has ultra-cold freezers in a number of different locations, where the vaccine is kept. He added it’s never stored at any of the distribution sites.

“When we bring them over, they’re attached to someone,” Harris said.

Harris explained the vaccine is transferred from the storage location to the distribution sites, there is always someone with it.

He also said they’ve even selected specific routes the transporter will take when delivering the vaccine to a distribution location.

“The doses are constantly tracked,” Harris said. “We know where all the doses are at any given time.”

As for who is responsible for securing the vaccine, Harris said it falls on the organization that obtains it.