Polk County man shoots, kills ‘out of control’ burglar, sheriff’s office says

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

Polk County deputies are investigating after a deadly shooting at a home in unincorporated Frostproof Saturday morning.

Jory Plummer broke into a home where a husband, his wife and their three children were sleeping around 1 a.m., according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Speedway worker dies following altercation | Teacher accused of sex with student | Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7]

The wife heard banging on the front door and woke her husband, according to deputies.

Ad

Investigators said the husband then went to investigate and found the door forced open. The man then got his handgun and found Plummer in front of the house yelling and cursing, according to the release.

The man said Plummer was “out of control” and charged at him, deputies said.

Investigators said that’s when the man opened fire, hitting Plummer once. Records show Plummer started to walk away but turned and charged a second time, causing the man to fire again.

Plummer ultimately died at the hospital.

“People have a right to be safe in their home, and when necessary, defend that safety,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “At this point in the investigation, the evidence indicates that the resident acted in self-defense.”

According to a release, Plummer’s criminal history includes nine felonies and nine misdemeanors, including sexual assault, domestic violence battery, tampering with evidence, forgery, resisting a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended driver’s license, violation of probation and failure to appear.