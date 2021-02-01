Polk County educator accused of hitting fence during DUI crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County Public Schools employee crashed her pickup truck and was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to Lake Mabel Loop Road around 4:03 p.m. Sunday where a black Chevrolet Silverado was crashed into a barbed wire fence. There was one-vehicle involved and no one was injured.

According to the deputies, Amy Steele, 45, of Lake Wales was the driver and deputies suspected she had been drinking because she smelled like alcohol.

Following a field sobriety test, Steele was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail. Deputies also collected two breath samples that read .183 and .178 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. The legal limit is .08.

Steele is charged with driving under the influence with property damage.

“Educators need to conduct themselves in a manner which sets a good example to children. That’s the expectation we have for our firefighters, people in the medical field, politicians, clergy, and of course, law enforcement,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “Thankfully, this was not a serious crash, but the issue of driving while impaired is still a very serious problem.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Steele is currently employed by Polk County schools in the curriculum and instruction department as a social science coach.