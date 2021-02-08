71ºF

Ad

Local News

‘Pull up those pants!’ Radio host’s Super Bowl streaker commentary is priceless

Listen to Kevin Harlan describe the man who ran onto the field

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Super Bowl LV, Strange Florida, sports
Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TAMPA, Fla. – It’s too early to tell how it will rank among the iconic play-by-play calls in Super Bowl history, but Kevin Harlan’s radio description of a man running across the field Sunday night in partial undress was a highlight from a snoozy second half, reports News 6 partner WPLG.

Harlan, the longtime football and basketball announcer, was calling the game for Westwood One radio, which is simulcast across the country.

[TRENDING: Speedway worker dies following altercation | Teacher accused of sex with student | Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7]

Ad

While the TV broadcast on CBS tried not to show the streaker to avoid egging on future copycats — and the threat of partial nudity — Harlan seemingly figured he could do no wrong detailing what was happening for that minute on the field at Raymond James Stadium on audio.

A fan runs on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
A fan runs on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“Some guy with a bra,” Harlan first described the streaker. “He’s pulling down his pants. Put up your pants, my man!”

The man was ultimately tackled near the goal line, leading Harlan to his crescendo.

“Pull up your pants, take off the bra and be a man!” Harlan exclaimed.

Listen for yourself:

We’d say “Only in Florida,” but with the Super Bowl, this sort of thing can happen anywhere.

A fan runs on the field during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
A fan runs on the field during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: