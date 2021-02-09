Orlando event focuses on important conversations about Black mental health

The city of Orlando is celebrating Black History Month with events including Black Mental Health Matters. (Image: City of Orlando)

The city of Orlando is working to get results this Black History Month raising awareness about mental health in the Black community.

City leaders are partnering with Black mental health professionals for an important movement they’re calling Black Mental Health Matters.

On Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., they’re hosting a virtual event featuring live performances and small group discussions to talk important conversations about mental health in the Black community.

The conversation is coming at a time where suicide rates are on the rise and mental health is a struggle for so many people.

The Black Mental Health Matters event is in an effort to spark important conversations about emotional wellness, provide a space for community healing, and prevent suicide. The goal is also to provide resources and hope.

City leaders are partnering with local nonprofit and organizations like Peer Support Space and No Limit Health and Education.

Ad

Jeffrey McCary Jr., is one of the event organizers. He’s on the Board Vice President of Peer Support Space and has also helped organize previous events bringing mental health issues to the forefront.

“I want people to take away from this event helpful resources in the community, as well as understanding how taking better care of our mental health will benefit our families and communities for generations past and future,” McCary said.

McCary said these types of events are vital.

“It is important to bring awareness to the mental health needs in our Black communities. People of color are more likely to experience a serious mental health condition and not receive services for treatment,” McCary said.

The panelists will include mental health experts, advocates from the LBGTQ community, and more.

To register for Thursday’s virtual event and to learn about the panelists, click or tap here.