How you can support Orlando’s Black-owned businesses on Groupon

ORLANDO, Fla. – Groupon recently debuted a new feature on its website to make it easier for customers to support Black-owned businesses in their area.

The new collection, launched in time for Black History Month, allows users to browse through a list of deals on goods and services provided by Black business owners.

“At Groupon, we know that we need to do more as a company to use the power of our two-sided marketplace to uplift and promote Black voices and Black-owned businesses. To that end, we’ve expanded our promotion of businesses owned by people of color and women––and there’s much more to come,” the company said in a news release.

Groupon also acknowledged that the support for Black businesses is especially crucial after the racial awakening spurred by the death of George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced countless establishments to scale back their operations or shut down for good.

In the Orlando area, featured Black-owned businesses on Groupon’s new landing page include Semil Kizomba Dance, Orchid Spa & Wellness and Candyland Designs. Patrons can also snag discounts on boot camp classes, massages, facials and more.

The full list is available here.

On that page, there’s also an option to donate to Kiva.org, a crowdfunding platform that has created a Black-owned business fund, designed to “help create opportunity and unlock investment capital for Black merchants across the country.”

You can find that link here.