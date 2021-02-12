Titusville man killed when truck crashes into trees

A 54-year-old Titusville man was killed when his truck crashed into trees around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 54-year-old Titusville man was killed when his truck crashed into trees around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said Lenorris Lloyd was heading westbound in 2011 Nissan Frontier truck on North Dixie Avenue.

Officers said Lloyd lost control of the vehicle and struck several trees on the south side of the road.

Investigators said Lloyd was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.