Florida schools will have more time for standardized testing

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an extension Monday allowing schools more time to complete federal and state testing due to circumstances created by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The executive order issued Monday suspends certain Florida statutes regarding testing to allow schools to modify testing schedules for spring 2021 by two weeks. The order covers paper and computer testing for the Florida Standards Assessments and NGSSS Assessments.

[TRENDING: 1 dead in Rolls Royce crash | Mom, boyfriend arrested after toddler drowns | How to get the vaccine in Fla.]

Ad

“With disproportionate numbers of educationally disadvantaged students learning off-campus or not attending school at all, and achievement gaps potentially being exacerbated, the testing that is required by state and federal law is now more critical than ever so that educators and parents can measure progress and determine what additional services and supports are needed to ensure that each student is given the services and supports they need to succeed in life,” Corcoran’s executive order reads.

Florida schools in nearly all 67 counties welcomed students back for in-person learning in August after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic last spring. According to the executive order, 1.85 million or approximately 65% of all Florida students are learning in person.

Here’s how Florida school testing now looks under the extension: Grade 3 English language arts and reading testing will run from April 3-20. Grades 4-10 writing will happen from April 5-30. Grades 4-6 English language arts and grades 5 and 8 science will run from May 3-28. Grade 7-10 English language arts and math will happen May 3-June 11.

Ad

With this modification of the spring 2021 testing windows, results will also be released later than Florida statue records, according to the executive order.

The results of the grade 3 English language arts assessment will be available no later than June 30, and the results of the remaining assessments will be made available no later than July 31.

If needed, school district superintendents can request further extensions from the Department of Education.