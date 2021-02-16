Woman standing in middle of SR-436 in Apopka struck, killed by pickup truck

A 21-year-old woman standing in the middle of State Road 436 in Seminole County was struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 1:40 a.m. on S.R. 436 at Executive Park Court in Apopka.

[TRENDING: Winter storm shuts down Fla. schools | Fla. man arrested in Capitol riot: I was following Trump’s orders | Shoe removed from 341-pound croc]

The FHP said the woman, of West Virginia, was standing in the center eastbound lane of S.R. 436 when she was struck.

Ad

The driver of the pickup, a 20-year-old Casselberry man, was unable to avoid the woman, according to an FHP report.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, the FHP said.