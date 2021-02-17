Ocala police search for killer in Valentine’s Day shooting

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police announced the victim in a Valentine’s Day shooting died on Wednesday.

Lorenzo Green was shot Feb. 14 on the 2000 block of Northwest 4th Street and later died due to his injuries, Ocala police said. Green was 18 years old.

Ocala police are now investigating his death as a homicide and are determined to track down Green’s shooter.

HOMICIDE The shooting in the 2000 block of NW 4th St. on Valentine’s Day is now a Homicide investigation. Today at... Posted by Ocala Police Department on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The agency is asking for the community’s assistance. Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867). Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.